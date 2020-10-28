BREAKING: Covid-19 infection rate in Limerick now higher than national average

The incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick is now higher that the national average, the Department of Health has confirmed.

Fifty new confirmed cases of the disease have been reported this Wednesday - the highest daily total in Limerick since October 19 when 73 cases were reported.

According to the National Public Health Emergency Team, 605 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick over the past fortnight giving an incidence rate of 310.4.

The national rate has dropped below 300 to 299 for the first time in several weeks.

In its daily update, NPHET says the The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of six additional deaths and 675 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 65% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 35.

199 cases are in Dublin, 104 are in Cork, 67 are in Meath, 50 are in Limerick, 41 are in Kildare and the remaining 214 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

As of 2pm today 328 patients with Covid-19 were hospitalised of which 41 are in ICU.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health appealed to people to be aware of the actions they should take if they have symptoms or are awaiting a test or if they are a contact of a confirmed case.

"If you have symptoms of Covid-19, you must self isolate and phone your GP for further advice. If you have been referred for a test or are awaiting a test result, you must self isolate. If you are a confirmed case of Covid-19 you must self isolate for 10 days. If you are identified or have identified yourself as a close contact of a confirmed case, you must restrict your movements. Stay informed on the public health advice around Covid-19 and be prepared to protect yourself and those around you.”

