BREAKING: Incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick drops as latest daily figures are confirmed

The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has fallen back to below 300, the National Public Health Emergency Team has confirmed.

32 new cases of the disease have been reported this Friday. That brings to 589 the number of cases reported since October 9 - an incidence rate of 302.2 per 100,000 population.

This is the 12th highest in Ireland and remains below the national rate of 302.9.

According to the latest data on the Covid Data Hub there were 37 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick on Thursday, 40 on Wednesday, 27 on Tuesday, 73 on Monday and 46 last Sunday.

Meanwhile, The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of four additional deaths and 859 confirmed cases of the disease nationally. 12 previously confirmed cases have been denotified by the HPSC.

Of the cases notified today 62% are under 45 years of age while the median age is 35.

192 of the cases are in Dublin, 148 are in Cork, 58 are in Donegal, 55 are in Galway, 54 are in Monaghan with 352 cases spread across 21 remaining counties including Limerick.

As of 2pm today 315 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU.

