BREAKING: 74 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick

THERE are 74 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick this evening, figures just out have revealed.

It means there have now been 543 instances of the disease across the city and the county across the last fortnight, data from the Department of Health released this teatime shows.

The incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick now stands at 278.6 per 100,000 people.

This comes as Limerick and the rest of Ireland prepare to enter level 5 of the roadmap for living with Covid-19, bringing with it the toughest of measures as a bid is made to control the flu-like disease.

Nationally, 13 additional deaths related to Covid-19 have been reported, meaning that now there have been 1,865 fatalities in Ireland.

An additional 1,269 cases of were also confirmed, bringing it to a total of 52,256 across the state.

Of the new cases, 657 are men and 609 are women, with more than six in ten patients under 45 years of age.

The majority of the cases - 221 - were located in Meath, with 203 in Dublin, 116 in Cork, 80 in Cavan and the 649 cases spread across all remaining counties.

In this number were Limerick's 74 new cases, while 10 new confirmed instances of Covid-19 were reported in Tipperary, 26 in Clare and 28 in Kerry.

As of 2pm today, 312 Covid-19 patients had been hospitalised, of which 34 are in intensive care.

From 00:01 on Thursday, the toughest of measures will be in place for a six week period until December 1, with bars, cafes, restaurants and wet pubs only allowed to offer takeaway or delivery. And only essential retail outlets are allowed to remain open.

The public are being asked to stay within 5kms of their home.