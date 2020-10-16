BREAKING: Number of new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick drops to four-day low

There has been a further increase in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick, the National Public Health Emergency Team has confirmed.

While 22 new cases of the disease have been reported this Friday, this is the lowest daily figure in Limerick Since Monday when 20 new cases were reported.

On Tuesday, there were 39 confirmed cases in Limerick, 28 on Wednesday and 41 on Thursday. The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has risen slightly and now stands at 208.8 per 100,000 population.

Nationally, exactly 1,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported this Friday along with three additional deaths.

Of the latest cases 71% are under 45 years of age while the median age is 31 years old. 254 of the cases are in Dublin, 102 are in Meath, 88 are in Cork, 81 are in Cavan, 75 are in Galway with remaining 400 cases spread across 20 counties including Limerick.

As of 2pm today 246 Covid-19 patients were in hospital, of which 30 are in ICU. There were 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said: “Case numbers are continuing to rise. Right now, we need everyone to cut their social contacts to an absolute minimum. Every time you physically interact with another person, you are providing an opportunity for the virus to spread.”

