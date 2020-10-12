BREAKING: 20 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Limerick

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick has risen further following the reporting of a further 20 cases of the disease.

In its daily update, the National Public Health Emergency team says 825 new cases of the disease have been reported this Monday across 25 different counties.

One additional death has also been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Of the latest cases, 426 are men and 392 are women with 78% being under 45 years of age.

A total of 254 are in Dublin, 147 in Cork, 39 in Cavan, 38 in Donegal, 37 in Kildare and the remaining 310 cases are spread across 20 other counties including 20 in Limerick.

NPHET says 327 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 were reported in Limerick between September 28 and midnight last night - giving a 14-day incidence rate of 167.8 - the same as the national rate.

According the Covid-19 data hub, 34 new cases of the disease were reported in Limerick on Sunday night, 54 on Saturday, 15 on Friday, 21 on Thursday, 21 on Wednesday and 17 last Tuesday.

