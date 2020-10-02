BREAKING: Significant increase in new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick

There has been a significant increase in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick.

In its daily update, the National Public Health Emergency Team says it has been notified of a further 19 cases of the disease - the highest daily total in Limerick since August 17 when 20 confirmed cases were reported.

Ten cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick last night, 12 on Wednesday, nine on Tuesday, six on Monday, six on Sunday, three on Saturday and six last Friday.

Nationally, one death and 470 additional confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 37,063.

There have now 987 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick since February.

Of the latest cases, 198 are in Dublin, 61 in Cork, 36 in Donegal, 19 in Kildare, 19 in Limerick, 12 in Kerry, 11 in Galway, 11 in Meath, 10 in Roscommon, nine in Cavan, nine in Clare, nine in Kilkenny, nine in Longford, nine in Offaly, nine in Westmeath, eight in Louth, seven in Tipperary, seven in Wexford, with the remaining 17 cases in seven counties.

More than two thirds (68%) are under 45 years of age and 40% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case. 68 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health said: "The situation nationally is a matter of serious concern and NPHET is now recommending that no more than two households should meet at any given time. It is vital that everyone - families, friends and neighbours - limit the opportunities this virus has to move from person to person and stop the spread of the disease across households. Behave as though you have the virus and keep yourself and those around you safe – don’t take a risk by organising or attending gatherings with more than one other household."

For more data go to the Covid-19 Dashboard