Taoiseach warns local restrictions may be required in Limerick city to slow spread of Covid-19

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned that localised restrictions may have to be introduced in parts of Limerick city if there is an increase in the number confirmed cases of Covid-19.

While the incidence rate in the city has stabilised over the past week, Mr Martin says the National Public Health Emergency Team may advise Government that localised restrictions are needed in cities and other large urban areas across the country.

Speaking at a jobs announcement in Cork this Friday, he said NPHET is "very concerned" about the spread of the virus in cities including Limerick.

Last week, the 14-day incidence rate in the Limerick City North Electoral area was higher than Dublin after 44 cases of the disease were confirmed between September 1 and September 14.

However, according to data published last night, the 14-day incidence rate in five of the six local electoral areas in Limerick is now below the national rate of 70.7 per 100,000 population.

Speaking to reporters in Cork this Friday, the Taoiseach said NPHET is closely monitoring the trends in several counties and that it will advise Government if additional restrictions are required outside of Dublin and Donegal.

"They are concerned about urban centres - Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford - particularly as universities and institutes of technology reopen in the coming weeks. That is a concern - where you have high density populations the virus can thrive in such situations," he said.

Six new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick yesterday bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Limerick since March to 916.

