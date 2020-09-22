Five more cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Limerick as Acting CMO issues appeal to young people

A FUTHER five confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick.

In its daily update, the Department of Health says 334 additional confirmed cases have been reported accross the country.

174 of the latest cases are in Dublin, 34 in Cork, 30 in Kildare, 18 in Donegal, 10 in Galway, 10 in Louth, six in Clare, six in Mayo, six in Meath, six in Roscommon, six in Waterford, five in Limerick with the remaining 23 spread across 11 counties.

Of today's cases, 158 are men, 75 are women and 72% of cases are in people under the age of 45.

Earlier today, new data from the Health Protection Surveillence Centre confirmed the 14-day incidence rate in Limerick has dropped by more than 27% over the past week.

No new cases of the disease were reported in Limerick last night. Four were reported on Sunday, five on Saturday, three on Friday, ten on Thursday and three last Wednesday.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, issued an appeal to young people. "Despite accounting for just a quarter of the population, people aged 15 – 34 years of age account for 40% of Covid-19 cases in the past two months. This is not surprising as they are more likely to be moving about in the community, going to school, higher education or work, and keeping our economy and key services going," he said.

“For teenagers and people in their 20s and 30s in particular, I know that what has been, and is being asked of you again is extraordinary. This pandemic has impacted on your education, your employment, your relationships and your social lives. The vast majority have done the right thing – have heeded public health advice and kept themselves and their families safe. But the disease is continuing to spread disproportionately among younger people at present. And so, I am asking you to stick with this and continue to follow the public health advice," he added.

Dr Glynn has appealed to young people to act as role model for others and the follow the public health guidelines.

"Limit the number of people you meet, maintain 2metre physical distance, wear a face covering, wash your hands well and often. Together, every safe behaviour counts,” he said.

