BREAKING: Five more confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick

THERE are five new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick this Saturday evening, figures just out have revealed.

It means the total number of people with the condition locally is now closing in on 900.

No new deaths have been reported - with the number of fatalities related to the flu-like disease remaining at 1,792.

Nationally, some 274 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported. It means there is now a total of 32,528 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the Republic.

Of today's new cases 142 are men and 129 are women. Some 65% are under 45 years of age. 52% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case. Some 52 cases have been identified as community transmission

The majority of today's new cases - 166 - are located in Dublin, which has been placed on effective lockdown.

A further 21 cases are in Cork, 19 in Donegal, seven each in Kildare and Offaly, six each in Waterford and Wicklow, five each in Louth and Limerick, and five in Meath.

The remaining 27 cases are located across 12 counties.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Across the last week, there have been 53 new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick. As well as the five today, there were also 10 new cases each on Thursday and Friday. Wednesday saw five new cases, Tuesday brought eight new incidences. Some six new cases were reported on Monday, with nine the previous day.

Earlier this Saturday, it was revealed the incidence rate of Covid-19 was comparable to Dublin on the city's northside.