BREAKING: 10 new Covid-19 cases in Limerick, three further deaths in Ireland

THERE ARE 10 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick, and three further deaths in Ireland in the past 24 hours.

Nationally, there are 253 new cases, bringing the total tally to 32,271 since the pandemic began.

To date, there have been 1,792 death associated with Covid-19.

There are now in the region of 900 confirmed cases in Limerick since the first case in March this year.

Of the 253 new cases in Ireland, 143 are men and 108 are women; 71% are under 45 years of age; 45% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; 61 cases have been identified as community transmission.

116 in Dublin, 22 in Kildare, 14 in Cork, 14 in Galway, 13 in Donegal, 10 in Limerick, 10 in Louth, 9 in Mayo, 8 in Waterford, 7 in Wicklow and the remaining 30 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.