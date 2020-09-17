BREAKING: Limerick motorway closed following crash

A SECTION of the M20 motorway near Limerick city has been closed following a road accident.

The single vehicle crash happened at around 8.45pm this Thursday on the southbound carriageway between Junction 2 (Dooradoyle) and Junction 3 (Raheen).

Emergency services including five units from Limerick Fire and Rescue are in attendance along with gardai and paramedics are in attendance.

The motorway has been closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible

@aaroadwatch we are in attendance at an RTC in the M20 S’bound between J2 and J3. Road closed for the moment. — Limerick Fire & Rescue (@LimerickFire) September 17, 2020

It’s not know at this stage if anyone has been seriously injured.

More to follow...