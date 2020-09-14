BREAKING: Six new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick as self-isolation time reduced

SIX new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick today, figures just out reveal.

It comes as an additional 208 new cases of the condition are confirmed across Ireland, meaning that 31,192 have now contracted coronavirus in this country.

Elsewhere, the period of time someone must self-isolate after recovering from the disease has been cut from 14 to 10 days.

There have been no new deaths reported, which keeps the number of fatalities in Ireland at a total of 1,784, the Health Protection Service Centre (HPSC) date has revealed.

Of today's new cases 98 are woman and 110 are men, with 62% of these under 45 years of age.

A third of these are associated with outbreaks or close contacts of a confrirmed cases, with 18 identified as community transmission.

The majority of the new cases - 108 - are in Dublin.

Elsewhere, there are 18 new cases in Louth, 12 in Donegal, 10 in Meath, nine in Kildare, eight in Waterford, seven in Cork, six in Limerick and six in Wexford.

The remaining 24 cases are located across 12 more counties including Clare and Tipperary.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the acting chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said: "Nphet has decided to reduce the period of isolation from 14 to 10 days for confirmed cases from the onset of symptoms, based on advice received from the Expert Advisory Group following a review of the evidence. In addition, it has been agreed that nasal swabs are an acceptable alternative to nasopharyngeal swab for use in children in the community. This will hopefully make testing a simpler process for children going forward."

"Covid-19 is an evolving pandemic and NPHET is committed to adapting advice and guidelines based on emerging evidence.”

Nine new confirmed Covid-19 cases were reported in Limerick last night, a small number the night before, 10 on Friday, 11 last Thursday, with none on Wednesday, and 15 on Tuesday last week.