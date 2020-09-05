BREAKING: 13 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick brings total past 800

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick has passed 800 after a further 13 cases were reported to the Health Protection surveillance Centre.

The latest confirmed cases of the disease in Limerick brings to 68 the total number of confirmed cases which have been reported over the past week. Six new cases were reported on Friday, two on Thursday, 13 on Wednesday, 17 on Tuesday, 11 on Monday and six last Sunday.

The Department of Health says it has been notified of an additional 231 confirmed cases across the country today bringing the total to 29,534 in Ireland.

No new deaths have been reported.

Of the cases notified today 133 are in Dublin, 18 in Kildare, 13 in Limerick, eight in Offaly, seven in Galway, seven in Wicklow, six in Meath, six in Cork, five in Donegal, five in Cavan, five in Waterford and the remaining 18 cases in Carlow, Clare, Kerry, Laois, Leitrim, Louth, Mayo, Monaghan, Sligo, and Tipperary.

Of the latest cases 115 are men and 113 are women. 69% are under 45 years of age and 48% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

The National Public Health Emergency Team says 54 of the cases have been identified as community transmission.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said: “While there is a significant number of cases in Dublin today, it is important to look at the day’s figures in the context of our seven and 14 day incidence rates. NPHET pays close attention to trends and patterns in the data over time in order to analyse the progression of COVID-19 both across the country and in particular areas or settings.”

Dr Glynn says the figures in Dublin are being closely monitered.

"It is now really important that people in Dublin keep their social contacts as low as possible. It is also vitally important that if you feel unwell, you self-isolate immediately. Phone your GP without delay if you have a concern. Know the symptoms to pay close attention to - cough, shortness of breath, fever, loss of sense of taste or smell."

Given the increase in the number of cases in Dublin, the HSE has opened two pop-up COVID-19 swabbing centres in the capital.

For more Limerick news click here