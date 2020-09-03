BREAKING: Road closure in Limerick following 'serious collision'

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious road collision in County Limerick which has led to the closure of a section of the main Limerick to Tipperary Road.

The accident happened on the N24 near Pallasgreen at around 5.15 this Thursday evening.

Gardai, paramedics from the National Ambulance Service and two units of Limerick Fire and Rescue from Cappamore are in attendance at the scene.

According to AA Roadwatch, the road is closed in both directions and diversions are in place. Traffic is slowing now both ways on approach.

It's not known if anyone has been injured or how long the closure will remain in place.

More to follow....