BREAKING: 14 new Covid-19 cases in Limerick

THERE ARE 14 new Covid-19 cases in Limerick as the country marks six months since the first ever recorded case.

Nationally, there are 142 new cases and no further deaths.

The official death toll remains at 1,777 and the total number of cases has risen to 28,270 in Ireland.

Limerick saw the fourth highest daily increase, joint with Donegal, behind Kildare with new 20 cases and 58 in Dublin. Eight cases were confirmed in Wexford and six in Tipperary.

The remaining 21 cases are located in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Mayo, Meath and Wicklow.

Of the 142 new cases, 74 are men, 66 are women; 69% are under 45 years of age; 32 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; 19 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Today marks six months since our first case of COVID-19. It has been a very difficult time for many and few have been left untouched in some way by the negative effects of this pandemic.

“However, it has also been a time of incredible solidarity, a time when a sense of community has come to the fore. We have seen innovation, cooperation, volunteerism and charity, and kindness on an enormous scale. Our frontline workers have stepped up again and again.

"But underpinning it all has been each person playing their part by making the right choices, many times, each day. Together, we have broken the chains of transmission and flattened the curve. As cases rise again, it is these same behaviours that will once again make the difference, protecting ourselves, our families and our communities."