BREAKING: Five new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick as warning issued of second lockdown

FIVE more new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick this evening, as a leading professor warns of a second lockdown.

Statistics released from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reveal there is now more than 714 confirmed cases of the deadly condition in Limerick.

Nationally, some 28,453 people have been infected with the virus, with 93 confirmed new cases overnight. No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

It comes as Professor Anthony Staines, of Dublin City University's school of nursing, psychotherapy and community health warned: "I think if we get to a place where there is clearly a major disaster going on, our hands will be forced and we will be back to having a national lockdown."

Of the new cases notified today, 52 are men and 41 are women, with seven in ten cases from people under 45 years of age.

Some 73 people are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, with 12 cases identified as community transmission

There are 34 new cases in Dublin, seven in Kildare, six each in Donegal and Laois, five here in Limerick, five in Wexford, with the remaining 30 cases spread around 11 counties including Tipperary, Clare and Cork.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said: "We continue to see a slow growth of Covid-19 in Ireland. The most effective action we can take to reduce the transmission rate of this virus is to reduce our number of close contacts. If we do this and keep practicing the other safe behaviours by continuing to physical distance, avoid crowds, wash our hands, cover our coughs and sneezes, wear a face mask where appropriate and download the COVID Tracker app, we have a real chance of slowing the spread of the virus to where we want it to be."

Prof Philip Nolan, chair of the Nphet Irish epidemiological modelling advisory group added: "The R-number is now between 1 and 1.2. While this is an improvement on what we have seen recently, it is still not where we want to be. We are still seeing growing transmission of the disease and we need to bring the R-number back below 1 if we are to effectively slow the spread of Covid-19 and suppress its transmission."

Dr John Cuddihy, director of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said: "We are identifying outbreaks in a number of different settings such as private homes, workplaces and social settings."

"Congregated settings are ideal environments for this disease to spread between people. We all must avoid such congregations if we are going to break the chains of transmission of the virus."