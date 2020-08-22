BREAKING: Another big daily increase in Covid-19 cases in Limerick

THERE's been another big daily increase in Covid-19 cases across Limerick, according to figures announced this teatime.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has revealed that there are now nine new cases of the deadly disease across the city and the county, meaning close to 700 people have now been infected locally.

It comes as nationally, two more people with Covid-19 have tragically died, bringing the total number of fatalities from the condition up to 1,777.

There are also 156 new confirmed cases nationally of Covid-19. It means the total number of people who've had the disease now stands at 27,908 nationwide.

Of the new cases, 81 are men and 75 are women, with more than seven in 10 of these occurring in people under 45 years of age.

Some 68 people are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed cases, while 15 cases have been identified as a community transmission.

The majority of the new cases in Ireland came from Dublin (55), while there were 36 cases in Kildare, 12 in Tipperary, nine in Limerick and six in Waterford.

The remaining cases were spread across 15 other counties including Clare and Cork.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the acting chief medical officer at the Department of Health said: "This weekend, if you are having people over, please have no more than six visitors, from no more than three households, to your home. It is vital that people all across the country follow the public health advice. If you have any symptoms, isolate and contact your GP by phone immediately."