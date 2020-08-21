BREAKING: Small increase in number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick

THE Department of Health says a small number of new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick.

While the exact figure will be released over the weekend, the department says 15 additional cases of the disease have been identified across nine counties including Limerick and Clare.

Up to today, the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick since the pandemic began was 682.

Nationally, 79 new cases have been reported by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this Friday. 43 are located in Dublin, nine in Kildare, six in Cork and six in Tipperary.

There have been no additional deaths in Ireland.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team



There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre @hpscireland today.



There has now been a total of 1,776 #COVID19 related deaths in Ireland. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) August 21, 2020

Earlier this Friday the Government agreed to lift the restrictions which were introduced in Offaly and Laois earlier this month.

However, in the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team, restrictions are to remain in place in County Kildare for a further two weeks.

“We as a nation must show solidarity with Kildare in our collective efforts, especially over the next two weeks, by working together to suppress this virus. We can protect each other by following the public health advice. I am asking all households across Ireland to play your part, reduce your social contacts, wash your hands, keep a two metre distance from each other and wear a face covering in shops and on public transport. These actions are vital to protect our families and safeguard those who are most vulnerable to the disease,” said Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health.

