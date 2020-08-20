LATEST: Thousands without power across Limerick as cleanup begins following Storm Ellen

ALMOST 15,000 homes and businesses are without electricity across Limerick as the cleanup begins following Storm Ellen.

The worst of the weather arrived shortly before midnight and, according to Met Éireann, gust in excess of 130km were detected at Shannon Airport during the night.

While the status orange weather alert that was in place has been lifted, a status yellow warning remains in place for the entire country.

Motorists are being urged to excercise caution this Thursday morning as there are reports of flooding and fallen trees across the city and county.

There is severe flooding on the Ballysimon Road, Childers Road and at the Old Dublin Road in Limerick city as well as at the Kilmallock Roundabout on the Old Cork Road.

Gardaí are also advising that there are a number of fallen trees affecting traffic on the N24.

Please drive with extreme caution around #Limerick this morning following #StormEllen. All areas hit particularly route between #LimerickCity and #Kilmallock. Trees down partially blocking roads and spot flooding in many places. @LimerickCouncil crews are being mobilised. — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) August 20, 2020

According to ESB networks there are significant faults in the Cappamore, Bruff, Moylish, Ahane, Garryspillane and Kilmallock areas. There are also outages in Singland, Clarina, Patrickswell and Lough Gur.

Repair crews will be deployed as soon as it is safe to do so and initial estimates are that many customers will not have their supply restored until at least 3pm.

