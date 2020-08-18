Batten down the hatches: Met Éireann issues status orange weather warning for Limerick

MET Éireann is warning of severe winds and heavy rainfall in Limerick from tomorrow evening and into Thursday morning

The forecaster has issued a status orange wind warning ahead of the arrival of Storm Ellen to Ireland.

“Storm Ellen will track over Ireland on Wednesday night and during Thursday bringing a period of severe and potentially damaging winds. Associated heavy rain will also bring a risk of flooding,” states the warning which also applies to Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Waterford

The status orange weather warning takes effect from 9pm on Wednesday and will remain valid until 12 midday on Thursday.

A separate status yellow wind warning has been issued for the rest of Ireland. That warning also takes effect at 9pm on Wednesday and will remain valid until midnight on Friday.

