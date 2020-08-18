68 suspected Covid-19 cases await results at University Hospital Limerick

THERE ARE 68 suspected cases of Covid-19 at University Hospital Limerick.

This is the highest number of suspected cases in the country, and the highest in the month so far, according to daily HSE figures.

The second highest number is at Sligo Hospital with 10 suspected cases.

There were 57 suspected cases awaiting results in UHL, as of Sunday 8pm.

There are still three confirmed cases at UHL, with no confirmed or suspected cases in the intensive care unit.

UHL is considered a 'centre of excellence' in the Mid-West region, and serves in the region of 400,000 people in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary.

For the first time in eight days, there were no new confirmed cases in Limerick on Monday evening. Limerick had among the highest daily increases, averaging more than five new cases per day.

Saturday saw the highest increase of cases, nationally, since early May, with 200 new Covid-19 cases, prompting alarm among top health officials.

NPHET held a meeting on Monday evening and the Cabinet is in talks this Tuesday, to discuss the reopening of schools at the end of the month, among other measures.