Woman arrested after gardai seize €72,000 cash in drug operation on Limerick city outskirts

LIMERICK gardai have arrested a woman on the outskirts of the city after drugs squad and armed response unit seized €72,000 in cash at the weekend.

The two teams executed a search warrant at a house in Westbury, Clare, after 7pm on Sunday.

The search operation took place as part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs.

During the course of the search gardai seized approximately €72,000 in cash.

A woman, aged in her 20s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street garda station.

She was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 and has since been released. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.