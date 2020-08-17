BREAKING: No new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick for the first time in eight days

No new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick this Monday, the Department of Health has confirmed.

New cases of the disease had been reported in Limerick for seven consecutive days and there have been more than 40 confirmed since the beginning of August.

There have now been 655 confirmed cases of the disease reported in Limerick since the end of February.

In its daily update, the National Public Health Emergency Team says 56 new cases of the disease have been reported across the country bringing the total number of cases to to 27,313.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

Nationally, of the new cases reported this evening, 29 are men and 27 and women.

79% are under 45 years of age and 35 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case while 12 of the cases have been identified as community transmission.

The Department of Health says there are 26 new confirmed cases in Kildare and 13 in Dublin.

The remaining 17 cases are in Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Westmeath and Wicklow.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting this evening to consider further recommendations for Government given the recent spike in cases of Covid-19 across the country.

