55 people suspected of having Covid-19 await results at Limerick hospital

THERE are 55 people suspected of having Covid-19 currently awaiting test results at University Hospital Limerick. This is the largest figure for a hospital in the country followed by Beaumont Hospital in Dublin with 15 suspected cases.

These figures relate to the situation up to 8pm on Thursday.

There are two patients with Covid-19 currently receiving treatment at UHL. There are no confirmed or suspected Covid-19 cases in the ICU at UHL.

It was revealed on Thursday night that there have been eight new confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick.

Limerick is the county with the third highest number of new cases followed by Dublin and Kildare with 24 new cases each.

Latest figures on the Covid Data Hub show there have been 632 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick to date.

Meanwhile, there are 38 people waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick this Friday morning - 24 in the emergency department and 14 on wards elsewhere in the hospital.