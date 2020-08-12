BREAKING: Met Éireann issues weather warning for Limerick

MET Éireann has issued a status yellow weather alert for seven counties including Limerick.

The alert, which was issued the Wednesday afternoon, warns of heavy thundery rain late this evening and overnight, with accumulations of between 20mm and 30mm.

The national forecaster says torrential downpours may occur in places leading to spot flooding.

The status yellow warning, which takes effect from 8pm, is also valid in Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford.