BREAKING: New cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick as five are confirmed in Clare

THE number of cases of Covid-19 in Limerick has risen further, the Department of Health has confirmed.

There have been 627 confirmed cases of the disease in Limerick since the crisis began and while it has been confirmed that additional cases have been reported today, the exact figure has not been disclosed.

Sixteen confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick over the past week with seven of those being reported on Monday.

Nationally, one new death reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this Tuesday bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to 1,773.

The HPSC says it has been notified of an additional 35 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across 12 different counties including Limerick and Clare where five new cases have been reported.

There has been one #COVID19 new death reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

Of the cases notified today 71% are under 45 years of age.

Twenty four of the cases are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case while five have been identified as community transmission

Six of the cases were reported in Carlow while five have been reported in Clare. The remaining 24 cases are in Limerick, Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary and Wexford.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said: “The number of confirmed cases notified to us daily is likely to rise and fall this week. It is important to look at the wider trends we see in this disease in Ireland for context, and not simply one day’s figures in isolation. It will be next week before we see if measures introduced last weekend in Kildare, Laois and Offaly have had the desired effect in suppressing Covid-19 in these areas and minimising community transmission.”

Dr Glynn added that there are three national priorities when it comes to Covid-19 - protecting public health and the most vulnerable, the resumption of non-Covid health services and the reopening of schools.

"Every time you choose to avoid a crowd, keep a 2-metre distance, wash your hands, wear a face covering and use the Covid Tracker App, you are making a vital contribution to this shared national effort,” he said.

