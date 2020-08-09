BREAKING: One additional confirmed case of Covid-19 in Limerick as 68 new cases are reported

THE Department of Health has confirmed the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick has reached 620.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says one of the 174 new cases reported nationally on Saturday was detected in Limerick.

There have been 11 confirmed cases of the disease in Limerick since the beginning of August.

Nationally, the HPSC has been notified of 68 new cases of Covid-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 26,712.

No new Covid-19 related deaths have been reported this Sunday.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team



There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre @hpscireland today.



There has now been a total of 1,772 #COVID19 related deaths in Ireland. August 9, 2020

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said: "We continue to see cases linked to the outbreaks in counties where additional public health measures have been introduced. This was expected and we will continue to monitor closely."

Dr Glynn is reminding people that face coverings will be mandatory in retail and other indoor settings like hairdressers, cinemas and museums from tomorrow.

"We know that most people are already wearing face coverings and we hope to see even greater uptake over the coming days. Time and again people have shown their willingness to follow public health guidance in the interest of protecting each other from this disease. Wearing a face covering is just one more way in which people can demonstrate their solidarity with one another as we seek to suppress the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

