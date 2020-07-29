BREAKING: Limerick goes a week without a new confirmed case of Covid-19

LIMERICK has gone a week without any new confirmed cases of Covid-19, the Department of Health has confirmed.

As of this Wednesday evening, a total 591 people in Limerick have tested positive for the disease since the outbreak began in February.

The last confirmed case of Covid-19 in Limerick was reported seven days ago - the day after the patient tested positive.

Separately, eight new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in County Clare this Wednesday. It's not known if they are new cases or cases which were previously unreported.

Meanwhile, there have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

However, as of midnight on Tuesday 28, the HPSC has been notified of an additional 14 confirmed cases of the disease bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 25,942.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team



There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today (Wednesday 29th July).



There has now been a total of 1,764 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) July 29, 2020

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, has revealed that 11 of the 14 additional cases were close contacts of confirmed cases and half of these had no symptoms.

"If you are concerned that you have been in contact with a confirmed case please come forward for testing. Do not wait for symptoms to emerge. There are now eight confirmed cases of Covid-19 in our hospital system, the lowest number since early March. However, across Europe the pandemic appears to be accelerating once again. We have an opportunity to avoid a similar scenario here," he said

"We must take it by focusing once again on keeping our distance, washing our hands, wearing face coverings and continuing to make safe decisions that will protect ourselves, our friends, our families. No one is safe unless everyone is safe," he added.