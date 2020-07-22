BREAKING: One new confirmed case of Covid-19 in Limerick

ONE new confirmed case of Covid-19 has been reported in Limerick overnight.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases of the disease to 590 here.

And it brings to an end 11 straight days where there were no new confirmed cases locally.

Nationally, one more person has died from the condition, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

It means there's now been a total of 1,754 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Overnight, some 17 more cases of coronavirus have been reported in Ireland. It brings the total in Ireland to 25,819.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the acting chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said: "I appreciate how difficult it is for people to limit their social activities and to physically distance from friends and loved ones. These actions are vital to our collective effort to suppress this highly infectious disease as we work towards reopening our schools and our healthcare services, and to protect our healthcare workers who have been at the frontline of this pandemic over the past six months."