No new confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick for sixth straight day

THERE have been no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick for the sixth day in a row.

It means the number of cases of the flu-like condition since the onset the pandemic remains at 589 across Limerick City and County.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has reported that one person with coronavirus has died.

It now means there has been 1,749 deaths from the condition here.

The HPSC has been notified of 21 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. It now means there's a total of 25,698 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the acting chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said: "The cases which we will report next week have already been seeded, however we have the power to limit the spread and impact of this disease beyond that; the way we do so is through following public health advice, avoiding high risk situations and encouraging our friends and family to do the same."

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the Nphet Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “Our best estimate of the R-number currently stands at 1.4 but it could be as high as 1.8. We have an opportunity now to maintain suppression of the virus."