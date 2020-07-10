BREAKING: One additional case of Covid-19 confirmed in Limerick

For the second day in a row, an additional case Covid-19 has been confirmed in Limerick.

In an update this Friday evening the National Public Health Emergency Team said there have been 589 confirmed cases of the disease in Limerick since the outbreak began.

This is one more then on Thursday and it’s the first time in over a month that new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick on consecutive days.

Meanwhile, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre says it has been informed that one person with Covid-19 has died bringing the total number of Covid-related deaths in Ireland to 1,744.

The HPSC has also been notified of 25 additional confirmed cases of Covid-19. bringing the total number of cases to 25,589.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

In a statement, Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, urged people to act sensibly if socialising this weekend.

“This weekend, we all have an opportunity to exercise, socialise and enjoy life in a safe and responsible way. Continue to protect each other using public health advice and encourage each other to make safe choices as we work together to limit the spread of Covid-19. We have all achieved so much through solidarity over the last few months, that effort must not be in vain.