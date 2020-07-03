BREAKING: Three more confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick

THERE are three more confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick this Friday evening, figures just released from the Department of Health show.

It brings the total number of cases in Limerick to 586 - up from 583 yesterday. It comes after Limerick had not had any new cases of the disease in a fortnight.

Nationally, two more people with Covid-19 have died, meaning there's now been a total of 1,740 fatalities from the condition here.

As of midnight on Thursday, nine new Covid-19 cases were confirmed nationally - meaning one-third were in Limerick.

There is now a total of 25,498 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the acting chief medical officer at the Department of Health said: "Ireland’s 14 day incidence of Covid-19 is now less than three cases per 100,000. This is amongst the lowest in Europe and demonstrates that the disease remains suppressed in our communities. The key to maintaining this status is responsible individual behaviours and avoiding any complacency."

"HIQA’s report on mortality today demonstrates that we have comprehensively recorded deaths relating to Covid-19 in Ireland by following the recommended WHO approach. We have consistently recorded and published data on all deaths where a person had COVID-19 or was suspected to have COVID-19. This reporting gives us a robust understanding of the impact of the disease in Ireland and continues to inform our response," he added.