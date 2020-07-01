BREAKING: Two Limerick TDs appointed as Ministers of State

TWO Limerick TDs have been appointed as Ministers of State in the newly-formed Government, it has been confirmed this Wednesday evening.

It's understood that Deputy Patrick O’Donovan has retained his position as Minister of State at the Department of Finance and that the Fine Gael TD will continue to have responsibility for the Office of Public Works.

His constituency colleague, Fianna Fail TD Niall Collins, has also been appointed to Government as Minister of State with responsibility for Higher Education.

However, there is disappointment for Deputy Brian Leddin of the Green Party who had been tipped, by some, to be offered a position in the newly-formed Government.

Limerick native and Dublin Central TD Neassa Hourigan who, like Deputy Leddin, was a member of the Green Party team which negotiated the Programme for Government has also missed out on a promotion.

A formal Government statement on the appointment of the 17 ministers of state is expected later.

More to follow…..