Summer weather! Met Éireann warns of thunderstorms in Limerick

In the week when primary schools would normally be preparing to close for the summer, Met Éireann is warning there may be “severe downpours, hail and spot flooding,” in Limerick and across the county.

The national forecaster has, this Wednesday, issued a Status Yellow Thunder warning for Ireland.

“Heavy thunderstorms are expected to develop later on Thursday and Thursday night with some severe downpours, hail and spot flooding. Due to the localised nature of thunderstorms some parts of the country will remain dry,” it states.

Status Yellow Thunderstorm warning has been issued for the whole of Ireland for Thursday afternoon through to Friday morning.



The warning – the fourth in less than a fortnight – will be valid from 4pm on Thursday to 9am on Friday.

Gardai and the Road Safety Authority are appealing to motorists to exercise caution of on the roads during the expected bad weather.