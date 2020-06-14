BREAKING: Two due in court following major cocaine seizure in Limerick

A MAN and a woman who were arrested following a major drugs seizure in Limerick city have been charged and are to to appear in court later this Sunday.

Gardaí investigating organised criminality in Limerick seized cocaine with an estimated value of €440,000 when they searched a property in Corbally at approximately 11.35pm on Friday.

A woman, aged in her 40s, was arrested at the scene while a male, aged in his 40s, was arrested in the Castletroy View area of Limerick during a follow-up operation on Saturday.

Both were detained and questioned at Henry Street garda station.

Garda have now confirmed they have been charged and will appear before a special court sitting this Sunday afternoon.

Investigations are ongoing and the suspected cocaine has been sent for analysis.