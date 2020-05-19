BREAKING: Just one new confirmed case of Covid-19 in Limerick for second day running

A further case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in Limerick – bringing the total number of cases in the county to 603.

It is the second day in a row that just a single additional case of the disease has been confirmed in Limerick.

In an update this Tuesday evening, the National Public Health Emergency Team said 51 new cases had been identified across the country as 11am.

It also confirmed that it has been notified of an additional 16 Covid-19 related deaths bringing the total to 1,561.

Dr. Cillian De Gascun, director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, has revealed that 36,818 Covid-19 tests were carried out in Ireland over the past week.

Of these 932 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 2.5%.

“Despite broadening the case definition and increases in referrals the positivity rate has continued to decline. This indicates a consistent suppression of Covid-19 in the community,” said Dr de Gascun.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health, said. “The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet again this week. Given the decreasing positivity rate and that testing capacity has been expanded, we will be examining the case definition further.”