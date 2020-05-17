BREAKING: More than 600 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick as five new cases are reported

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick has increased past 600, it has been revealed.

In a update this Sunday evening, The National Public Health Emergency Team said it has been notified of 64 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the country – 28 less than the 92 new cases which were reported on Saturday.

Of the new cases of the disease confirmed this Sunday, five were detected in Limerick bringing the total to 601. There are now 24,112 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team



The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 10 people with #COVID19 have died.



There have now been a total 1,543 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. May 17, 2020

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed by the Department of Health that a further 10 people have died – bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to 1,543.

An analysis of all cases up to midnight on Friday shows that 57% of patients are female while 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,117 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 389 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,566 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,666 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,361 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,352 cases (6%). The number of cases in Limerick is less than 2.5% of the national total.