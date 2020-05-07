BREAKING: Man arrested following seizure of drugs and cash in Limerick village

Gardaí have arrested a man following the seizure of a significant quantity of drugs and cash at a house in West Limerick.

The search – at Main Street, Shanagolden – was part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the West Limerick and North Kerry areas.

Gardaí from the recently-established Newcastle West District Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at the house at around 3pm on Wednesday.

“During the course of the search gardaí seized €4,900 of suspected cocaine, €7,000 cash and €520 of suspected counterfeit cash. A car and a false driving licence was also seized during the search,” said a garda spokesperson

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Newcastle West garda station where he was questioned about the seizure.

He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A follow up search was later conducted at a house in the Abbeyfeale area which resulted in the seizure of a car and €700 of suspected cocaine.

No arrest was made following that search but gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.