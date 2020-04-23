Man due in court following major drugs seizure in Limerick

A MAN has been charged in connection with the seizure of significant quantities of cocaine and cannabis herb in County Limerick earlier this week.

The drugs, worth an estimated €230,000, were seized during operations in the Kilteely and Knockainey areas.

Suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €70,000 was seized at around 10pm on Tuesday when members of the divisional drugs unit stopped and searched a vehicle during routine Covid-19 patrols.

A man, aged in his 30s, who was arrested at the scene has since been charged and is due to appear before Limerick District Court later this Thursday.

Further large quantities of suspected cannabis herb and cocaine were seized when a premises in Knockainey was searched during a follow-up operation.

A woman in her 20s was arrested at that location. She was taken to Henry Street garda station for questioning.

The cannabis herb seized at the second location has an estimated value of €100,000 while the cocaine has a an estimated value of €60,000.

The woman has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.