BREAKING: 69 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

The HPSC has been informed of 69 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland bringing the total to 292 in Ireland.

The breakdown is as follows

· 29 male, 40 female

· 48 are associated with the east of the country, 13 are associated with the south, 5 are associated with the north/west, and 3 are associated with the west

There have been 2 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today, Minister for Health, Simon Harris TD, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn, Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE Dr Colm Henry and Chair of the COVID-19 Expert Advisory Group, Dr Cillian De Gascun, met with medical colleagues from across the health service to outline Ireland’s approach to date and to discuss how best to meet the challenges ahead.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Cooperation across the health service has never been more important and I would like to thank our colleagues in their ongoing efforts to help us to prepare for and limit the spread of COVID-19.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Todays’ meeting emphasised the importance of us all coming together, sharing our perspectives and ensuring that our health workforces are supported and enabled to to respond dynamically at this crucial time.”