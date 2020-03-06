BREAKING: Scam suspect charged by Limerick gardai in relation to fraud allegations
The suspect is due before a special sitting of Newcastle West Court
A MAN who was arrested earlier this week in connection with a number of fraud offences in Limerick and across Munster has been charged and is due to appear in court this Friday afternoon.
The man was arrested at a location in County Clare on Thursday by gardai investigating a fraud incident which is alleged to have occurred at a house in Limerick city.
In a statement, issued before the man was charged, gardai said they received a report in recent days that a man had called to a house in the Corbally area claiming to work for PhoneWatch.
The man offered the homeowner an upgrade to their security system for a fee, which they agreed to.
“The transaction was completed but the homeowner was given back a different bank card. The real bank card was then used later on that day to withdraw €700 from an ATM,” said a spokesperson.
Gardaí say the suspect, who is due before a special sitting of Newcastle West Court, has also been charged in relation to multiple similar offences which are alleged to have occurred in counties Cork, Clare and Tipperary.
