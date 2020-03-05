Limerick for Engineering showcase deferred amid coronavirus fears

THE Limerick for Engineering showcase which was due to take place at Shannon Airport this Thursday evening has been deferred in the interests of public health.

The organising committee made the decision this morning due to the evolving situation regarding the coronavirus and Covid-19.

More than 1,500 students from across the region had been expected to attend the event along with hundreds of parents and representatives of companies which are based in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary.

The Limerick Leader has learned that one of the schools in County Clare which has been closed, as a precaution, after a pupil contracted coronavirus was due to attend the showcase.

Joe Leddin, manager of the Mid West Skills Forum, says the decision to defer the showcase is disappointing but understandable.

“There would have been an awful lot of people in a confined space and given the developments with the coronavirus, the decision has been taken in the interests of health and safety,” he said.

The Limerick for Engineering showcase was also deferred for a week in 2018 due to Storm Emma and the Beast from the East.

“We’ve been here before and hopefully a new date will be arranged once the situation with the coronavirus becomes clearer,” said Mr Leddin.

Commenting on this decision Paschal Meehan of the Limerick for Engineering Steering Committee stated:

"The committee has worked extremely hard over the last three months to prepare an outstanding showcase for Limerick For Engineering. We are extremely disappointed to have to postpone this evening’s event, but the feel that this is the best decision for all concerned.”

Information regarding new dates for the Limerick For Engineering Showcase will be posted to the website in due course. www.limerickforengineering.ie

Shannon Airport has been informed of the decision and schools and other attendees are also being informed.