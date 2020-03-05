Man dies following road crash in Limerick city

GARDAI are appealing for information after a man died in a road crash in Limerick city.

It's understood the man, whose aged in his late 50s or early 60s, was driving a car which struck another vehicle and the front of a building.

The incident occurred at O’Curry Street at around 9.45pm on Wednesday and the man, who received medical attention at the scene, died a short time later at University Hospital Limerick.

He was the sole occupant of the vehicle and nobody else was injured.

Gardai, paramedics from the National Ambulance Service and three units of Limerick Fire and Rescue from Mulgrave Street attended the scene which was preserved overnight.

The road is likely to remain closed for a number of hours this Thursday to facilitate forensic and technical examinations.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating.