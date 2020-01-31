BREAKING: Two men arrested in connection with extortion of builders in Limerick

TWO MEN have been arrested on suspicion of extorting builders in Limerick city.

The incidents occurred between November 2019 and January 2020.

The two men, 30s and 40s, were arrested after gardai in Henry Street received a report of men arriving on a building site in Limerick city, threatening staff and demanding money in return for them to mind the building site in the evenings.

Detectives carried out an investigation and arrested two men on Thursday, and were detained in Henry Street.

They have since been charged and are due to appear before Cork City District Court this Friday morning.

Speaking at Henry Street Garda Station, Detective Inspector Ronan McDonagh said: “Anyone who feels that they have been subject to coercion or extortion is asked to call Garda. The matter will be dealt with sensitively and investigated fully."