Limerick gardai arrest two men following spate of burglaries across two counties

GARDAI investigating eight burglaries at businesss premises earlier this week have arrested two men and seized two vehicles.

All of the burglaries occurred in Limerick and Tipperary during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“As part of these investigations, an operation was put in place by detective gardaí from Henry Street garda station with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit in the Western region and gardaí from Tipperary, Limerick and Galway,” said a garda spokesperson.

As part of the operation, three houses were searched this Saturday morning in County. Galway.

During the operation, two men, aged in their 20s, were arrested.

They were brought to Henry Street and Roxboro Road garda stations in Limerick where they are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

During the search operation, two vehicles were also seized for technical examination.

Subject to court orders, the men can be detained without charge for up to a week.