BREAKING: Road closure following 'serious' road collision in Limerick

EMERGENCY services are attending the scene of a serious road collision on the northside of Limerick city.

The incident, involving two cars, happened on the Ennis Road at Ivan’s Cross shortly before 8.30pm this Wednesday.

According to eyewitnesses, one of the cars was badly damaged after it struck a wall.

A section of the road has been closed and motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible.

Four units of Limerick Fire and Rescue from Mulgrave Street are in attendance along with gardai and paramedics from the National Ambulance Service.

It's not known if there are any serious injuries.

More to follow…..