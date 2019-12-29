Traffic delays as emergency services at scene of double car collision in County Limerick

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a double-vehicle collision in County Limerick this Sunday afternoon.

The incident involving two cars occurred outside Abbyfeale on the N21, on the Knocknagashel side.

There is currently a stop-go system in place, with heavy traffic on both sides.

The National Ambulance Service alerted Limerick Fire and Rescue Service to the incident at 2.40pm, and dispatched two units to the scene.

All emergency services remain at the scene.

Injuries, if any, have not been reported.