Road closed following double car crash in County Limerick

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a double car collision in County Limerick this Monday evening.

The incident occurred at Ardnaveigh, Castlematrix near Rathkeale on the Newcastle West side.

The road is fully closed, according to sources.

Four units of the Fire Service are at the scene; two from Newcastle West and two from Rathkeale.

The National Ambulance Service are at the scene and are understood to be treating people.

It is not known the extent of injuries of those involved in the incident.