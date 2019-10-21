Revenue seizes over €21,000 worth of herbal cannabis in Clare

A MAN in his early 20s has been arrested after Revenue seized more than €21,000 worth of herbal cannabis in County Clare this Monday.

Revenue officers seized just over a kilogram of herbal cannabis, following a search, under warrant, of a premises in the Shannon area of Clare.

The illegal drugs, with an estimated street value of €21,960, were discovered as a result of an intelligence led, joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, members of the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Clare Garda Drugs Unit.

A 24 year old man was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained in Shannon Garda Station under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.