Gardai believe teenager missing for a second time may be in Limerick

GARDAI are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing teenager who they believe is in the Limerick area.

Gearóid Morrissey, 16, who is missing from his home in Mountmellick County Laois. was last seen on September 5 in Mountmellick.

“It’s not known what he was last wearing however Gearóid is believed to be in the Limerick area,” said a garda spokesperson.

The teenager was the subject of a separate missing persons appeal in July after he went missing from an address in Limerick.

Gearóid is described as being 5’7’’ in height of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Gearóid or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on (057) 8674100, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.